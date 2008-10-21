NY Governor's Aide Dodged Taxes But Donated To Political Campaigns

The chief-of-staff for New York state governor, David Paterson, recently claimed that bouts of clinical depression prevented him from filing tax returns for four years. But apparently he felt healthy enough to donate $3,500 to political campaigns during that same time period. Perhaps the prospect of parting with less money than he owed in back taxes was less “depressing.”



NY Post: A top aide to Gov. Paterson who claimed he was too depressed to pay his taxes had no problem donating thousands to political campaigns during his five years as a tax deadbeat, The Post has learned.

Charles O’Byrne, the $178,500-a-year chief-of-staff to the governor, recently paid off $200,000 in back taxes owed to both the IRS and the state…

O’Byrne, who also failed to file tax returns from 2001 to 2005, blamed stints of severe clinical depression for the debt, and says he is no longer suffering from mental illness.

But a Post review of city, state and federal campaign-finance records show O’Byrne was perfectly capable of writing checks in the years he neglected to file taxes.

He donated $2,500 to the Democratic National Committee between 2003 and 2004 and a $1,000 check to Howard Dean’s failed presidential campaign in 2003. O’Byrne worked on the Dean campaign as a speechwriter, researcher and policy director.

