NY Gov. Kathy Hochul reinstates statewide indoor mask mandate amid Omicron spread, but venues requiring proof of vaccination will be exempt

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Aqueduct Race Track, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday made her biggest COVID-19 policy announcement since taking office.

Starting December 13, New York’s indoor mask mandate will be reinstated through January 15, 2021, “after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions,” she said in a statement.

Notably, Hochul said that businesses and venues already requiring proof of vaccination for entry will be exempt from the mask requirement.

In New York City, such a mandate is already in place for bars and restaurants, and outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced plans to extend it beyond municipal workplaces into the private sector.

“We shouldn’t have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet,” Hochul said, citing an uptick in hospitalizations — particularly in the more rural areas of Upstate New York — and urging more New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

Later on Friday morning at an event held at the Lincoln Square Neighborhood Center in Manhattan, Hochul praised New York City for keeping its caseload and hospitalization numbers low.

“But the rest of the state now has a wakeup call,” she said, emphasizing that the mask mandate is a preemptive measure to avoid any school or business closures down the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.