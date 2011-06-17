The Helmet Catch Guy Says Gay Marriage Will Lead To “Anarchy”

Photo: AP Images

Former New York Giant David Tyree thinks gay marriage is the first step toward utter chaos.In an interview with the National organisation for Marriage — an anti-gay marriage group — Tyree whipped out the ol’ slippery slope argument:



“If they pass this gay marriage bill … this will be the beginning of our country sliding toward — it’s a strong word — but anarchy. The moment we have, and if you trace back to other cultures, other countries, that will be the moment where our society itself loses its grip with what’s right.”

Here’s a few more quotes from the six-minute interview:

” … It’s not about establishing a theocracy, it’s about what’s right. How can marriage be marriage for thousands of years and now all of a sudden because an influential minority has a push or an agenda and totally reshapes something that was not founded in our country, not founded by men, and it’s something that’s holy and sacred.”

” … [Gay marriage] says that you don’t need a mother or a father. I think that has to be one of the loudest messages that rings forth.”

” … You can’t teach something that you don’t have. So two men will never be able to show a woman how to be a woman. That’s just simple. That just, for a lack of a better term, common sense.”

