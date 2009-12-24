Jeffrey Epstein Settles 4 Of 18 Underage Sex Suits

Jeffrey Epstein is getting closer to putting his legal issues behind him.



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A New York billionaire jailed for soliciting underage prostitutes in Florida has settled four out of 18 abuse lawsuits by young women.

Jeffrey Epstein’s most recent settlement was approved Sunday by a U.S. District Court judge. It involved a woman who said she was 14 when Epstein paid her for sexual favours.

The 55-year-old money manager pleaded guilty in June to soliciting prostitution from underage girls. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail, followed by a year of house arrest.

The terms of the lawsuit settlements are confidential and most of the young women used pseudonyms in court filings.

Epstein’s attorney Robert Critton did not immediately respond to an e-mail from The Associated Press seeking comment. His office was closed for the holidays

Information from: The Palm Beach Post, http://www.pbpost.com

