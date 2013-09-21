A Glitch At The NY Fed Completely Messed Up A Treasury Bill Order For Goldman Sachs

REUTERS/ Pascal Lauener Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein

Weeks after a

glitchat Goldman Sachs caused a bevy of erroneous options trade, the New York Federal Reserve has returned the favour to the firm.

The Financial Times reports that a clerical error at the Fed left Goldman Sachs without any of the three-month Treasury bills it ordered at a government debt auction.

According to the report, a computer bug at the New York Fed meant an actual human being had to manually record treasury orders.

That Treasury official, the FT reports, gave Goldman more six-month bills than it had ordered but none of the three-month bills. From the FT:

As a result of the over-allotment of the six-month bills, Goldman went over the 35 per cent Treasury limit that a bidder can acquire in an auction. The Treasury waived that rule while letting the results of the auction stand, and there will likely be no additional remedies for the bank, a person familiar with the matter said.

Keep the change, Goldman!

The Fed has had four glitch-free debt auctions since the incident.

Read the full report at the FT »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.