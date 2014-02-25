The NY Fed Has A Job Opening For Someone Who Can Lift 50 Pounds Of Gold

The New York Federal Reserve has posted a job listing for a Gold Vault Custody Analyst.

This person “is charged with performing all of the critical responsibilities associated with safekeeping, accounting for, and displaying all gold entrusted to the FRBNY,” the listing states.

One of the qualifications for the position is being able to lift approximately 50 lbs. worth of “valuables.”

Here’s the job listing, which we saw tweeted by Matthew C. Klein:

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Primary

Location NY-New York City

Full-time / Part-time Full-time Employee

Status Regular Overtime Status Non-exempt

Job Type Experienced

Travel No Shift Day Job

Work Hours 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. (flexible)

Area Overview

The Financial Services Group (FSG) operates and oversees payments system processing for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The FSG provides depository institutions with various payment services, including electronically transferring funds and distributing and receiving currency and coin and other valuables, as part of its central banking mission to ensure an efficient, effective and accessible payments system. Its goal is to be the most trusted and respected provider of financial services in the world.

An important and unique service provided by the New York Fed is safekeeping Gold. Various foreign governments, central banks, and international organisations entrust the FRBNY with safeguarding and storing their monetary gold reserves. The Gold Vault is currently the world’s largest accumulation of gold, is visited by over 25,000 members of the public each year, and is part of the Cash and Custody Function.

The Gold Vault is currently looking to fill the position of Gold Vault Custody Analyst. A Gold Vault Custody Analyst is charged with performing all of the critical responsibilities associated with safekeeping, accounting for, and displaying all gold entrusted to the FRBNY.

Job Responsibilities

· Open & close the Gold Vault on a daily basis

· Account for all gold holdings using the Gold Vault System

· Coordinate and facilitate periodic audits of gold holdings for various agencies and central banks

· Administer the Public Window to receive/pay and account for limited currency and coin transactions

· Maintain and update Gold Vault access rosters

· Conduct periodic sales of new-issue coins and currency types

· Coordinate all arrangements for gold movements and shipments as directed by Central Bank Services

· Manage and coordinate allocation of compartments for storage of valuables for various Bank functions

· Ensure the Gold Vault stays well-maintained and fully operational

· Provide detailed tours of the Gold Vault for foreign dignitaries, VIPs, and Bank Officers and their guests; Coordinate and facilitate public tours given by economic education

Qualifications