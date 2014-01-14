The New York Fed Just Released A Ton Of Demographic Data On Consumer Expectations

Matthew Boesler

Today, the New York Fed published the inaugural results of its new monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations.

The survey polls consumers about expectations for various things including inflation, house prices, and earnings growth. The data are useful because they break these responses down into various demographic groups, like age, education level, income bracket, and geographic region.

The charts below illustrate how different groups of consumers are feeling about different aspects of the economy at the moment.

1. Senior citizens expect higher inflation than their younger counterparts.

01 inflation expectations ageBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

2. College graduates have lower expectations for inflation than those with less education.

02 inflation expectations educationBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

3. Yet those making the least money also have the highest expectations for inflation.

03 inflation expectations incomeBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

4. Inflation expectations are highest in the South and lowest in the Midwest.

04 inflation expectations regionBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

5. Senior citizens expect the biggest rise in home prices over the next year, while Millennials are the most pessimistic.

05 home price expectations ageBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

6. Those who didn’t go to college expect home prices to rise about the same amount as those who graduated from college, but those with only some college are more optimistic.

06 home price expectations educationBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

7. Those in middle-class income brackets are most optimistic about house prices in 2014.

07 home price expectations incomeBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

8. Those in the South expect home prices to rise most over the next year, while those in the Midwest expect the least home price appreciation.

08 home price expectations regionBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

9. Young people are relatively optimistic about earnings growth. Senior citizens are not.

09 earnings expectations ageBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

10. The more education you have, the more optimistic you’re likely to be about earnings growth over the next year.

10 earnings expectations educationBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

11. Likewise, those with higher incomes expect higher earnings growth.

11 earnings expectations incomeBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

12. Those in the West are most optimistic on earnings growth, while those in the Midwest are least optimistic.

12 earnings expectations regionBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

13. The younger you are, the more secure you’re likely to feel in your current job.

13 job loss expectations ageBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

14. Meanwhile, those with only some college feel more secure in their current jobs than those without college educations or college graduates.

14 job loss expectations educationBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

15. The more you make, the more likely you are to feel secure in your current position.

15 job loss expectations incomeBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

16. Those in the South are most worried about losing their jobs, while those in the Midwest are least worried.

16 job loss expectations regionBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

17. The younger you are, the more likely you are to think you might move in the next year.

17 moving expectations ageBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

18. Those with less education think they are more likely to move in 2014 than those with more.

18 moving expectations educationBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

19. Those making more money expect they are less likely to move than those making less.

19 moving expectations incomeBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

20. Those living in the West see the highest chances of moving in the next year, while those living in the Midwest see the lowest chances of moving.

20 moving expectations regionBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.