The Daily News Wins For The Most Vivid Shutdown Cover

The government has shut down for the first time since 1996, and The New York Daily News went after Republicans in the crudest way possible.

The latest cover of the prominent tabloid shows Speaker of the House John Boehner seated at the Lincoln Memorial — under the headline “House of Turds” (a nod to “House of Cards“) — with something dripping from his hands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.