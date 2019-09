Life is so perfect here in New York that we can pay our government to research and write complaint letters to Apple about the iPhone’s non-removable battery. Never mind police, health care, crime, mass transit, etc. — save us from not-quite-perfect $600 gadgets! Newsday (Bonus: includes insight from 14-year-old “iPhone enthusiast”)



