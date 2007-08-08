NY-Bound Passenger Lands $8.3 Million Series B

LA-based Passenger, which sells on-demand software that lets companies add social features like polls, discussion boards, social networking and messaging to their Web sites, is opening up shop in Silicon Alley. Passenger said today that it has raised an $8.3 million series B round of funding, led by Steamboat Ventures. Shelter Capital Partners, which led Passenger’s series A, and StarVest Partners also contributed to the round. (Total funding now $12.5 million.)



Passenger said it would use the money to grow their sales and development efforts, plus “build its growing footprint by adding a New York office.” We will update if they give us a time frame for the new office. Release via Paidcontent

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.