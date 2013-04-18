New York Bike Race Pulled This Ad That Looks Eerily Like The Boston Bombings

In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing, Bike New York’s 5 Boro Bike Tour pulled ads that depict two explosive flames bursting up in the air at the race’s start line.



They have been plastered in city subway stations for weeks. The actual pyrotechnics were canceled as well.

Bike New York CEO Ken Podziba told Gothamist that the organisation didn’t hesitate to pull the signs.

“We had these ads all over the city, and beginning today, the MTA is removing all of them,” he said. “We were getting phone calls and emails from people who thought the ads were inappropriate and we agreed. The last thing in the world we want to do is offend anybody in a time of tragedy.”

No new ads will be put up.

“It will probably be blank, which I guess is a message in and of itself,” Podzibe said. “Our hearts go out the victims and their families. We’re in solidarity with them.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.