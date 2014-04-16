13 Cars We Can't Wait To See At The New York Auto Show

The New York International Auto Show kicks off next week, and we’ll be on the scene for the press preview days to check out what the world’s biggest automakers have been working on.

The show, the most popular in North America, will be open to the public April 19 to 27.

If you’ll be in the area and want to see the future of the auto industry, it’s worth making the trek to the Jacob Javits Center.

From the Land Rover concept that’s partly “invisible” to the hugely powerful new Corvette Z06 convertible, here are 13 cars you don’t want to miss.

The Focus is the best-selling vehicle nameplate on the planet, Ford boasts. The automaker is looking to keep that going with the 2015 Focus sedan. We're even more excited for the ST performance version Ford says is coming later this year. BMW has been the trendsetter in the 'sports activity coupe' segment, little cars with the muscular look of an SUV. The new X4 will come with two engine options and start for $US45,625. No auto show is complete with a dash of opulence, so we can thank Rolls-Royce for bringing its latest to American shores after its world debut in Geneva in March. The new Ghost II will be packed with luxuries like on-board WiFi and a satellite-aided transmission that uses GPS to select the perfect gear for every situation. The new Corvette Z06 arrived at the Detroit Auto Show in January, so now it's time for the convertible to make its debut. GM calls the new ride a 'world-class supercar,' built to deliver 600 horsepower, 600 pound-feet of torque, all in an aluminium structure that should keep the topless body stiff under tough conditions. The mid-engined 4C isn't new to those who follow the auto industry, but its appearance in New York marks Alfa Romeo's return to the North American market. Based on the reviews of the 4C we've seen so far, that's great news for Americans. BMW has slowly entered the electric game with the i3 and i8, and is pushing ahead with the Concept X5 eDrive. The Germans say it 'fus(es) the familiar brand of driving pleasure generated by the xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system and a luxurious ambience enshrined within an interior offering tremendous versatility of use with a plug-in hybrid drive system.' Mercedes has pumped up the power and cut down the weight for the new S63 AMG 4MATIC coupe. A 5.5-liter V8 engine pumps out nearly 600 horsepower, good for a 0 to 60 mph time under 4 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph (both estimated). Acura showed off a prototype of the TLX performance-luxury sedan at the Detroit show in January (pictured), and it's bringing the production version to New York. It promises 'vault-like quietness' and will come with a 2.4-liter or a 3.5-liter engine. Not everything can be a two-door monster on the track. Kia is looking for more practical-minded buyers with the all-new 2015 Sedona 'multi-purpose vehicle' (aka minivan). Land Rover's Discovery Concept will show off its 'Transparent Hood' technology, which projects camera images onto a heads-up display in the windshield to show drivers what's under the hood. That's great for driving on rough terrain. Volkswagen is coming to New York with a diesel concept car that 'previews a bigger, more spacious, and more fuel-efficient replacement for the Jetta SportWagen' (pictured). New York isn't a debut for the 2015 Escalade, but the latest version of Cadillac's luxury SUV just went on sale and will still be new to most of the public. We drove the new one earlier this month and were quite impressed. Jeep has been having an awesome 2014, sales to date are up 45% over 2013. The all-new 2015 Renegade is the brand's first entry in the small SUV market, and it's designed with 16 powertrain combinations to help sales around the world.

