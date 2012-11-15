NY Attorney Subpoenas Con Ed And Long Island Power

Photo: Alison Joyce/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has opened an investigation into the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) and Consolidated Edison (Con Ed) after their response to Hurricane Sandy, the WSJ reportsThe NY Attorney General’s office had subpoenaed both companies, requesting information about how they had prepared for the storm and its aftermath.



The move comes after NY Governor Andrew Cuomo began a commission that planned investigate utility companies for a failure to properly operate during the storm, which left 2 million without power in New York alone.

Schneiderman is believed to be investigating whether either company violated the Public Authorities Law.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.