NFL Under Investigation For Discriminating Against Gays

At the NFL tryouts two weeks ago, reports came out that teams were interested in knowing Manti Te’o’s sexual orientation.



During the interview portion of the of the tryouts (or what is known technically as the “combine”), several other NFL prospects, including tight end Nick Kasa, said coaches flat out asked them “if they liked girls.”

Under New York State law, along with laws in states that are home to “at least 20 of the League’s 32 teams” locations, it is illegal for an employer to discriminate against potential hires because of their sexual orientation, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a letter to Roger Goodell today.

In the letter, Schneiderman requests that the league:

Issue a public statement clarifying its position “that any form of discrimination or harassment on the basis of sexual orientation by league teams or their employees or agents against potential recruits or players is a violation of state, local, and in some cases, contractual law, and will not be tolerated.”

“Memorialize this commitment in a written policy” and distribute the policy throughout the League.

Advise NFL prospects to to contact League officials if they have ever been asked questions about their sexual orientation.

Schneiderman also wants to meet with the League staff investigating the incidents reported by Kasa and other players about the sexual orientation questions asked at the NFL combine.

Here is the entire document:

NFL_Final



