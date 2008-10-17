NY Appeals Court: Yep, Dennis Kozlowski's Still Guilty

Last month, jailed former Tyco execs Dennis Kozlowski and Mark Swartz appealed their fraud, grand larceny and conspiracy convictions arguing that there wasn’t enough evidence to find them guilty. ($6,000 shower curtain? What $6,000 shower curtain?) Well, today a New York appeals court refused to throw out their convictions.



Reuters via NY Times: An appeals court Thursday upheld the criminal convictions of the former Tyco International chief executive, L. Dennis Kozlowski, and the company’s former financial chief, Mark H. Swartz, who are serving prison terms for fraud.

The New York State Court of Appeals, in a written decision, rejected defence arguments that the former executives’ trials were flawed and that the convictions should be reversed.

The men were found guilty of fraud, grand larceny and other charges by a Manhattan jury in 2005 after prosecutors said they stole more than $150 million from the company.

See Also: Jailed Tyco Chiefs Dennis Kozlowski, Mark Swartz Appeal Again

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.