NY AG Letitia James OKs delay in depositions of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. pending appeal

New York Attorney General and governor candidate Letitia James and former President Donald Trump. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Letitia James says she’ll wait to depose Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. until after their appeal.

The Trumps are fighting James’ subpoena for their testimony; lawyers say the appeal will take months.

James asks that Donald Trump still turn over documents to her probe of his business by March 31.

In a new court filing Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James agreed to wait until after the appeals process concludes before deposing Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.

The Trumps are appealing a February 17 Manhattan Supreme Court judge’s order that the Trumps comply with James’ subpoena for their testimony; James has been demanding since early December that all three be deposed in her probe into the family business.

Lawyers for the Trumps began the appeals process days after the judge’s order.

In Thursday’s filing, James agreed that the Trumps’ can appear for testimony “within 14 days of a decision” by a state appellate panel, assuming that the Trumps’ appeal is unsuccessful.

Attorneys for Trump and for James’ office are in agreement over the delay — and are keeping it brief.

The Trumps’ lawyers have only until March 21 to file a full appeal; the AG’s office has until March 31 to respond to the appeal.

The two sides also agreed that Donald Trump will comply with a separate subpoena for his documents by March 13; James is seeking the former president’s personal business documents in her three year probe into possible financial wrongdoing at The Trump Organization.

Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over some two years’ worth of disputes over The Trump Organization’s compliance with the AG’s numerous subpoenas, is expected to sign off on the schedule.