The New York Attorney General's Office Is Looking Into 107 Airbnb Hosts

Getty Images/Bloomberg Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky

Airbnb on Tuesday sent the New York state attorney general information on 107 hosts in the New York area, a source familiar with the case told Business Insider.

These are people who have multiple listings on Airbnb that the AG suspects may violate hotel laws.

The source told Business Insider, “This afternoon, at the request of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) pursuant to OAG’s May 14 subpoena, Airbnb provided unredacted information on 107 Airbnb hosts who listed multiple apartments for rent. This information includes names, contact information, Host and Listing IDs, and rental and payment information.”

The number of hosts on this list is smaller than the one that Airbnb said the New York attorney general requested late last month. At that time, Airbnb had warned the public the attorney general wanted records on 124 hosts who rented multiple units on its website, past and present.

After Airbnb’s warning, a group of 21 anonymous Airbnb hosts sued to block Airbnb from giving the NY AG their information, reports the New York Law Journal. Airbnb says it isn’t turning over the records of any of the users who filed the lawsuit. An Airbnb spokesperson offered this comment on Tuesday’s request:

Last month, we followed our normal procedures and notified a small number of hosts that their data had been requested by the New York Attorney General under a subpoena. We will not take action with data from hosts who have previously filed suit until the court makes a decision and we will respect the court’s decision.

The NY AG says it’s going after people who are running illegal hotels, meaning not following hotel regulations or paying hotel taxes.

Airbnb has previously said that it’s perfectly willing to collect taxes on behalf of its hosts and guests, but that current New York law doesn’t allow it to do so.

Airbnb filed a lawsuit to quash the NY AG’s original request which sought this same detailed information on nearly all of the company’s 16,000 NY hosts. A judge sided with Airbnb and quashed the subpoena.

Airbnb then agreed to provide data on 124 of those hosts, saying they could be “individuals who may be flagrantly misusing our platform.” It also admitted that when the NY AG started looking into its business, “we reviewed our community in New York and removed some bad actors who were providing a low-quality experience.” Airbnb banned about 2,000 New York hosts from its system.

We asked the NY AG to provide us with one example of the 127 hosts it requested, to see what a host who misuses the Airbnb platform looks like. The AG declined our request.

However, when the AG originally began this hunt for Airbnb hosts in April, it sent us this list of the type of Airbnb users it was after. All but one of them are no longer hosts on Airbnb.

We blurred out the one host who’s still active on Airbnb to protect his identity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.