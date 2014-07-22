CHART OF THE DAY: The New NXT Cryptocurrency Has A Long Way To Go Before Catching Up To Bitcoin

A new virtual currency called “NXT,” which began trading Monday on the Danish virtual currency exchange CCEDK, is already the fourth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $US51 million. But according to the latest data from cryptocurrency-monitoring site CoinMarketCap.com, which was charted for us by Statista, NXT still has a long way to go before it catches up to Bitcoin.

Despite suffering a massive hit in February, when the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange went bankrupt after losing half a billion dollars worth of the digital currency, Bitcoin is still the leading cryptocurrency with a market capitalisation of roughly $US8.1 billion. Bitcoin continues to flounder, but NXT has a better chance at unseating the No. 2 cryptocurrency, Litecoin, which has a market cap of $US257 million.

