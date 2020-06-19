Here's your viewing guide for the NWSL — the first American professional contact sports league to return since the coronavirus pandemic began

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images Check out Insider’s NWSL viewing guide for each team as you gear up for the 2020 season, which begins play on June 27 on CBS and CBS All Access.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) will become the first professional contact sports league to return in the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s premier women’s soccer league – which boasts nine clubs and all 23 current members of the US Women’s National Team – will host a bubble-style, 25-game tournament dubbed the 2020 Challenge Cup.

Chicago Red Stars

Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars.

Home stadium: SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois

Championships: N/A

Top players: Julie Ertz*, Alyssa Naeher*, Casey Short*, Tierna Davidson*, Morgan Brian, Savannah McCaskill

Head coach: Rory Dames

Significant tournament absences:

Last year’s finish: Runners-up

First game back: Saturday, June 27 @ 10 p.m. ET on CBS All Access vs Orlando Pride

What to know: The Chicago Red Stars advanced to the NWSL championship for the first time in team history last season, and even though they fell short against the NC Courage juggernaut in the final, they were a worthy opponent throughout the season. During the offseason, 2019 league MVP and Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr left the Red Stars to play for Chelsea FC in England’s Women’s Super League. Chicago will look to supplement her scoring efforts through strikers Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato as well as the addition of forward Kelia Ohai. Plus, having Julie Ertz – US Soccer’s 2019 female player of the year – on their side can’t hurt.

* denotes current USWNT player

Houston Dash

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images Rachel Daly of the Houston Dash.

Home stadium: BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas

Championships: N/A

Top players: Rachel Daly, Kristie Mewis, Jane Campbell, Nichelle Prince

Head coach: James Clarkson

Significant absences:

Last year’s finish: 7th

First game back: Wednesday, July 1 @ 10 p.m. ET on CBS All Access vs NC Courage

What to know: The Houston Dash will be touting quite a different lineup from last year’s campaign. Three of their top-five goal scorers of 2019 – Sofia Huerta, Kelia Ohai, and Kyah Simon – have moved on to different clubs. Still, British national team star Rachel Daly should represent the team up front while former US women’s national teamer Kristie Mewis holds down the midfield and keeper Jane Campbell defends the net.

North Carolina Courage

Michael Berg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Jessica McDonald of the NC Courage.

Home stadium: WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina

Championships: 2

Top players: Crystal Dunn*, Debinha, Abby Dahlkemper*, Sam Mewis*, Lynn Williams*, Jessica McDonald*, Kristen Hamilton

Head coach: Paul Riley

Significant absences:

Last year’s finish: Champions, Shield Winners

First game back: Saturday, June 27 @ 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS vs Portland Thorns

What to know: The NC Courage have dominated the NWSL since the team took over franchise rights from the now-defunct Western New York Flash in 2017. They have won the Shield – indicating they had the league’s best record – every season since and are back-to-back NWSL champions. The Courage have become something of a villain among NWSL fans thanks to their embarrassment of riches, not dissimilar to the New England Patriots of the NFL or the New York Yankees of the MLB.

* denotes current USWNT player

OL Reign

Abbie Parr/Getty Images Bethany Balcer of OL Reign.

Home stadium: Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington

Championships: N/A

Top players: Megan Rapinoe*, Sofia Huerta, Bethany Balcer, Allie Long

Head coach: Farid Benstiti

Significant absences: Megan Rapinoe

Last year’s finish: 4th, Semi-finals

First game back: Tuesday, June 30 @ 10 p.m. ET on CBS All Access vs Sky Blue FC

One thing to know: Lots has changed for the OL Reign this offseason, starting all the way at the top. Previously known as Reign FC, the team is now under new leadership since the French OL Groupe – which also owns Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin – became majority owners of the franchise in January. The team also has a new coach in Farid Benstiti after his predecessor, Vlatko Andonovski, was hired to coach the US Women’s National Team. Though the club has made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, it may struggle to break through at the 2020 Challenge Cup without global superstar Megan Rapinoe in its ranks. Still, reigning NWSL rookie of the year Bethany Balcer and former Houston Dash striker Sofia Huerta should help mitigate the loss up top.

* denotes current USWNT player

Orlando Pride

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images Marta of the Orlando Pride.

Home stadium: Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Championships: N/A

Top players: Alex Morgan*, Marta*, Ali Krieger*, Ashlyn Harris*, Emily Sonnett*

Head coach: Marc Skinner

Significant absences:

Last year’s finish: 9th

First game back: Saturday, June 27 @ 10 p.m. ET on CBS All Access vs Chicago Red Stars

One thing to know: Though the Orlando Pride have an impressive roster featuring USWNT stars like Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger, and Ashlyn Harris plus Brazilian superstar Marta, the club has struggled to compete with the league’s heavyweights in recent years. Adding former Portland Thorns and USWNT defender Emily Sonnett should help the Pride bolster their back line and better contend for the cup in Utah.

* denotes current USWNT player

Portland Thorns

Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images Tobin Heath of the Portland Thorns.

Home stadium: Providence Park in Portland, Oregon

Championships: 2

Top players: Tobin Heath*, Christine Sinclair, Becky Sauerbrunn*, Raquel Rodriguez, Lindsey Horan*

Head coach: Mark Parsons

Significant absences:

Last year’s finish: 3rd, Semi-finals

First game back: Saturday, June 27 @ 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS vs. NC Courage

One thing to know: Historically, the Portland Thorns, an NWSL powerhouse, took home the NWSL Shield in 2016 and won the league championship in both 2013 and 2017. They have made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons but fallen short in both campaigns. During the offseason, the team has added reigning NWSL defender of the year Becky Sauerbrunn and Costa Rican star Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez to its roster to help an already-dynamic cast of stars – including Canadian superstar Christine Sinclair and US women’s national teamers Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan – compete for more hardware.

* denotes current USWNT player

Sky Blue FC

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images Carli Lloyd of Sky Blue FC.

Home stadium: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey

Championships: N/A

Top players: Carli Lloyd*, Mallory Pugh*, Midge Purce, McCall Zerboni

Head coach: Freya Coombe

Significant absences:

Last year’s finish: 8th

First game back: Tuesday, June 30 @ 10 p.m. ET on CBS All Access vs OL Reign

One thing to know: After years of sitting amongst the NWSL’s bottom-dwellers, Sky Blue FC has made some massive changes to help improve its standing in the league. This season, the club was slated to play its home games at Red Bull Arena – a significant upgrade from their previous digs at Rutgers University. But even with the entire 2020 season playing out in a bubble, the New Jersey-based squad will arrive in Utah with a fresh new look, including a new coach. Freya Coombe will take over at the helm to oversee USWNT icon Carli Lloyd and a slew of new reinforcements, including former Washington Spirit striker Mallory Pugh, former NC Courage midfielder McCall Zerboni, and former Portland Thorns midfielder Midge Purce.

* denotes current USWNT player

Utah Royals

Alika Jenner/Getty Images Christen Press of the Utah Royals.

Home stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah

Championships: N/A

Top players: Christen Press*, Kelley O’Hara*, Amy Rodriguez

Head coach: Craig Harrington

Significant absences: Christen Press

Last year’s finish: 6th

First game back: Tuesday, June 30 @ 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access vs Utah Royals

One thing to know: The Utah Royals will have home-field advantage for the entirety of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, but they will have to play without one of the club’s brightest stars in USWNT striker Christen Press. Still, the Royals will have striker Amy Rodriguez – who scored nine goals for the team last season – and arguably the best right back in the world in USWNT star Kelley O’Hara. Though the club finished sixth in the league last year, Utah made moves towards the future this offseason by trading USWNT star Becky Sauerbrunn to the Portland Thorns in exchange for Elizabeth Ball and $US100,000 in allocation money. The Royals had reportedly used those funds to secure deals with Olympique Lyonnais superstars Sarah Bouhaddi and Dzsenifer Marozsan – both of whom would be huge additions to the team’s roster – but the coronavirus pandemic may prevent the Europe-based stars from joining the club in time for the 2020 season.

* denotes current USWNT player

Washington Spirit

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Rose Lavelle of the Washington Spirit.

Home stadium: Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Championships: N/A

Top players: Andi Sullivan*, Aubrey Bledsoe, Rose Lavelle*, Jordan DiBiasi, Ashley Hatch

Head coach: Richie Burke

Significant absences:

Last year’s finish: 5th

First game back: Tuesday, June 30 @ 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access vs Utah Royals

One thing to know: Though the Washington Spirit made a series of playoff appearances from 2014 to 2016, the club has struggled to contend for championships in recent years. But with a young, talented roster featuring USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Andi Sullivan, prolific scorers Ashley Hatch and Jordan DiBiasi, and the league’s reigning goaltender of the year in Aubrey Bledsoe, the Spirit are on their way to breaking through once again.

* denotes current USWNT player

