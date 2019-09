Honestly, we weren’t aware that the News-Dow Jones deal was ever going to be subjected to anti-trust scrutiny (and why on earth would it be?), but nevertheless the WSJ reports that it has been granted early termination of the Hart Scott Redino review waiting period. That’s a relief.



