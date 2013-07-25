These New 'Project Logan' Chips Will Make Your Tablet More Powerful Than Your PlayStation

Tablets (and some high-end smartphones) are going to receive a massive boost in power thanks to new chips coming from Nvidia.



Code-named “Project Logan,” the new chips are the first mobile processors to be based on Nvidia’s Kepler designs, the company’s architecture used in supercomputing applications.

While Nvidia has made graphics processors for laptops and desktop computers using Kepler since last year, the graphics cores in its Tegra line of mobile processors have continued to use less powerful and less efficient designs.

The Kepler design will bring with it significantly more power than previous mobile devices have offered. Not only does it wipe the floor with the iPad 4, it’s even more more powerful than the PlayStation 3:

The processor is so powerful that Nvidia also announced that Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4, the technology that will power many games on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, has been ported to processors based on the Logan platform.

Here’s a video of what graphics look like on “Project Logan.” Nvidia notes that its team has only had access to the chip for a few weeks, so graphics will only get better from here:

