Nvidia's Android Tablet Revealed

Nvidia (NVDA) has a tablet that runs on Android on the way, and Engadget just got a first-hand look at it.



The tablet has a 9.7 inch screen, with a different aspect ratio from the iPad, and comes with a forward facing camera. There isn’t much in the way of reliable information about the product, so we’ll go ahead and let you check out this video of it in action:



