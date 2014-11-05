This Video Proves How Incredible Video Game Graphics Are Going To Be Next Year

As game graphics become more powerful, the level of detail inside video games is taking a giant leap forward.

Nvidia, a graphics card manufacturer, recently released a demo (via Gizmodo) that showcases just how insane that level of detail has become, simulating a field with millions of individual blades of grass.

In the demo, which is powered by NVIDIA’s “Turf Effects” technology, each blade of grass is physically created by the graphics engine. There are even individual shadows for each blade.

Here’s an example of the level of detail we’re talking about.

Interestingly enough, when a video game character or object walks over the grass, the grass deforms like it does in real life.

Software developers will even be able to decide how long it will take for the grass to spring back to its original placement. It’s easy to think up cool ways for this technology to be used. It will literally be possible for players to pick up someone’s trail and track them through a field in open-world games like “Skyrim.”

For now, this is still just a taste of what will be possible when Nvidia releases the technology to software developers, which is scheduled for early 2015.

We can’t wait to see how game developers take advantage of this new technology.

