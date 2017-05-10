Millennial investors are having a big payday as this popular tech stock soars

It’s a good Wednesday for Nvidia shareholders.
The graphic-chips maker is soaring 13% after its first-quarter earnings results released on Tuesday beat analysts’ expectations.
Nvidia is the sixth-largest holding with millennials on the trading platform Robinhood, according to Sahill Poddar, the company’s data scientist.
Nvidia reported a 48.4% jump in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its chips that are used by major providers of cloud computing, Reuters reported. Revenue from its gaming business jumped nearly 50% to $US1.03 billion.
Nvidia’s stock has surged 218% over the past year.
AMD, a competitor in the market for graphics processing units, is the top holding on Robinhood. In contrast, its earnings sent the stock tumbling by 24% after disappointing forecasts for gross margins.
