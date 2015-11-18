The best Android gaming tablet just got a big price drop

The SHIELD K1 Android gaming tablet by Nvidia got a $US100 price drop on Tuesday, just in time for the holidays!

It’s now available for $US199. It was originally priced at $US299.

Considering the SHIELD K1’s impressive specs, that’s not a bad deal at all.

It has a powerful processor that can run resource-heavy Android games better than the $US400 iPad Mini 4.

And now you can feel less guilty about buying the extras for the SHIELD K1 that help make it stand out from other powerful Android tablets, like the $US60 SHIELD Controller and $US40 cover that also acts like a stand for the SHIELD K1.

At the same time, the SHIELD K1 doesn’t come with a charger. But since it uses regular microUSB, you probably have a spare adaptor and cable lying around somewhere.

The SHIELD K1 has an 8-inch 1080p display with stereo front-facing speakers and even a “dual bass reflex port” for superior sound. You can learn more about the tablet and buy it right here.

