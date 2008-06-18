NVIDIA (NVDA): Lehman Cuts Estimates on Price Pressure

Lehman had much praise for AMD (AMD) today, but still rates NVIDIA (NVDA) higher, despite competitive pressures and limited upside.



NVDA — New Products; New Outlook:

Yesterday, GPU leader NVIDIA launched GTX 200 discrete GPU & new Tesla product which may help NVDA maintain its edge at high end. However, launch of AMD’s well reviewed RV770 (Jun23/24) & also FireStream 9250 aimed at HPC market (available in Aug) may increase comp dynamics possibly pressuring NVDA ASPs.

Given possibility of ASP pressure due to RV770 and potential inventory work down we lower revenue ests for C3Q08 & C4Q08 slightly.

Lehman maintains OVERWEIGHT on NVDA, target price $25. Certainly doesn’t sound like an “overweight” to us.

