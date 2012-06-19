NVIDIA (NVDA): Some Analysts Explain Away Disaster, Others Throw in Towel

on overheating chips and weak end-user demand. Here’s what pole-axed Wall Street thinks (theflyonthewall):



Bulls:

AmTech maintains BUY and believes NVDA will recover within 3 quarters.

Gabelli maintains BUY and believes the “macroeconomic weakness” story and therefore sees sales expansion at the end of next year.

JMP Securities maintains OUTPERFORM, lowered target from $30 to $20 and recommends buying the stock on weakness, as the firm still believes that NVDA is the leader in the high-growth markets for 3-D graphics, visual computing, and low-power/high-definition video and multimedia processors.

Oppenheimer upgraded NVDA from Perform to OUTPERFORM, target price $18, because the firm believes all the issues killing the stock are now well understood and over-compensated for.

Bears:

Deutsche reiterates HOLD, lowered target from $22.50 to $10.50 and believes there is no upside in the near-term until NVDA recaptures product leadership in GPUs.

JP Morgan downgraded NVDA from Overweight to NEUTRAL.

Needham downgraded NVDA from Buy to HOLD as they see the chip problems persisting for several quarters.

PacCrest lowered target from $24 to $17 and doesn’t see NVDA leaving the $13-$15 range for quite some time.

