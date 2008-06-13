NVIDIA (NVDA): Limited Near-Term Upside

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) has a big fan in AmTech, but Deutsche thinks AmTech is dreaming. While AmTech is willing to write off the near-term risks as outweighed by the long-term value, Deutsche isn’t.



DB doesn’t see any upside for Q2 since NVDA’s Q2 is back-end loaded and AMD’s new graphics products are providing strong competition.

Deutsche reiterates HOLD, target price $22.

See Also:

NVIDIA (NVDA) Long-Term Promise Outweighs Near-Term Share Loss and Inventory Concerns (NVDA)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.