This $529,000 Electric Car Has A Crazy Computer System Powered By The World's First 'Superchip'

Earlier this week, chipmaker Nvidia unveiled the world’s first “superchip,” the Tegra X1.

The Tegra X1 is incredibly powerful, boasting more processing power than the world’s fastest supercomputer 15 years ago. For now, the chip is only being used to power Nvidia’s Drive infotainment system, which will offer a cutting-edge car computer — the first of which I got to try out inside of Renovo’s $US529,000 electric supercar.

The Renovo Coupe is a muscly 500 horsepower electric car that’s capable of 0 to 60 in less than 3.4 seconds. It’s lightweight, compact, and is the first car to feature Nvidia’s new car software.

Renovo only had three weeks to integrate Nvidia Drive software into its supercar, and even with the rush, the 11.6-inch touchscreen and accompanying digital instrument dashboard felt incredibly futuristic.

The instrument panel is sharp and well designed, and is capable of displaying a navigational map of race tracks.

With the push of a button, the instrument panel can merge into one.

The 11.6-inch main touchscreen has options for music, mapping, and other car features like heating and cooling. It can also connect to your phone wirelessly via Bluetooth.

If you want to switch the layout of the mapping and music display, you can do so quickly with a button that lets you choose if you want to go full screen, half and half, or swap the top and bottom display.

To learn more about Nvidia’s Tegra X1 superchip that’s powering the Renovo Coupe’s infotainment system, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.