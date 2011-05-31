Nvidia Demos New 3D technology

In the below video, Nvidia demos its next generation Tegra mobile super chip, code named Project Kai-El, which enhances the 3D viewing experience. Project Kai-El is the first mobile quad- core processor, according to an Nvidia blog post.



Nvidia’s new 3D Vision platform allows users to watch 3D videos on YouTube on a Firefox browser. Nvidia also has new, more affordable 3D glasses.

The company’s Android 3.1 update significantly improves 3D performance.



