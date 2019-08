A Slovenian company has come up with an ingenious way for men to keep their shirt tucked in throughout the day.

They have designed NV Holders which work like upside down suspenders. They clip to your shirt to keep it weighed down.

They are sold as a pair for £28 and can be shipped worldwide.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

