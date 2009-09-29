Nutshell: WSJ's Pocket Docket And A Potential End To YouTube/Warner Dispute

- With the Supreme Court term officially opening, The Wall Street Journal provides an overview of notable cases and talks to liberal scholars, who are wary Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Alito will be more aggressive in overturning precedents in those cases involving conservative issues; conservatives they speak to hope they do. The WSJ “Pocket Docket” provides a calendar of notable cases. First up, on October 6, a First Amendment case involving whether trafficking videos depicting illegal dogfighting it itself illegal. (WSJ)
- Warner Music Group and YouTube are reportedly close to an agreement that would allow Warner to retain most of its revenue and continue selling ads to run with its videos; the agreement would end a nine-month licensing dispute. (WSJ)
