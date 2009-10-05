Nutshell: Supreme Court Term Begins; Legal Industry Continues To Shed Jobs

- The Supreme Court begins its 2009-2010 term today. Jess Bravin of the WSJ explores a case that will decide whether sentencing minors to life in prison is cruel and unusual; the Court will hear oral arguments in that matter on November 9. (WSJ)
- A New York ticket broker is suing Tickemaster for breach of contract, but the lawsuit highlights the contention between Ticketmaster and the brokers, who are all trying to get larger returns from the practice of settling event tickets at higher than market value. (WSJ)
- While layoffs at firms have tapered, the legal sector still lost 2,000 jobs last month. (AmLaw Daily)
