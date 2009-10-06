Nutshell: Supreme Court Declines Oil Royalties Case

Erin Geiger Smith

gavel legal
  • The Supreme Court said it would not hear a dispute over whether energy company royalties paid to the Interior Department should be triggered by oil and gas price or the volume extracted; the decision could cost the government at least $19 billion.  (WSJ)
  • Adam Liptak provides a run-down of some of the 2000 cases the Supreme Court declined to hear.  (NYT)
  • Recent law grads are finding interim work, from jobs at non-profits to restaurants, to fill the time between the end of school and their deferred start date.  (WSJ) 

