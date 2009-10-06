Nutshell: Supreme Court Declines Oil Royalties Case

- The Supreme Court said it would not hear a dispute over whether energy company royalties paid to the Interior Department should be triggered by oil and gas price or the volume extracted; the decision could cost the government at least $19 billion. (WSJ)
- Adam Liptak provides a run-down of some of the 2000 cases the Supreme Court declined to hear. (NYT)
- Recent law grads are finding interim work, from jobs at non-profits to restaurants, to fill the time between the end of school and their deferred start date. (WSJ)
