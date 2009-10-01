Nutshell: SC To Hear Case On "Vague" Terror Law; Skadden And Paul Weiss Negotiating To Save CIT

- The Supreme Court is going to hear an appeal from the Obama administration arguing that a law that bars “knowingly providing any service, training, expert advice or assistance to a designated foreign terrorist group” is constitutional. An appeals court struck down the law, saying it is unconstitutionally vague. (Reuters)
- Denying an ACLU request, a federal judge refused yesterday to release records describing the CIA’s authorised interrogation techniques for overseas. The judge ruled the agency should decide whether or not the records should be made public. (Reuters)
- A business-related bankruptcy can also mean a loss of personal assets. The WSJ explores how bankruptcies impact the lives of entrepreneurs. (WSJ)
- Skadden is representing CIT group in its last-gasp efforts to negotiate a deal with bondholders to save the floundering lender. Paul Weiss is at the head of the table for the bondholders (Law.com)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.