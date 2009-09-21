Nutshell: Monday, September 21, 2009

- IRS blue-light special! It will announce today extended amnesty and limited-time reduced penalties to those American UBS Swiss-account holders suspected of tax evasion that come forward before October 15. The offer follows UBS’s admission of wrongdoing in aiding tax evasion and its acceptance of $780 million fine. (NY Times)
- “A flood of cases” targeting anonymous Internet critics is reported by the Citizen Media Law Project. (ABA Law Journal)
- Intel’s strong-arm tactics in keeping fellow-chip maker AMD out of the market are detailed in just-released report; the European Commission’s “public-relations battle” against Intel follows-up on a record antitrust fine of more than $1.5 billion. (WSJ)
- Google, authors and publishers are making changes to their settlement agreement to appease the Justice Department, but still believe they can finalise an agreement on the digitization of books. (WSJ)
- Sullivan & Cromwell tried to ignore NALP’s 45-day guideline and demand law students accept or decline the firm’s summer associate offers in two weeks; Harvard reportedly told them to follow NALP or face ouster from the Cambridge campus. Not surprisingly, S&C bowed. (AmLaw Daily)
