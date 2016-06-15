Nutritionist who works with professional athletes reveals his biggest advice to avoid gaining weight

Ezra Shaw/Getty Even LeBron James gets junk-food cravings sometimes.

Even some of the most fit, athletic people in the world also face cravings for unhealthy foods from time to time.

That’s the take-away of a fun story from ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan on the nutritional struggles of NBA players and how they learn eat healthy and deal with those cravings.

MacMullan spoke to Dr. Mike Roussell, a nutritionist who has worked with several professional athletes, including Los Angeles Lakers center Roy Hibbert.

While pro athletes occasionally fluctuate weight, depending on their roles or goals, Roussell told MacMullan one of his biggest pieces of advice for players who are trying to avoid putting on bad weight. Roussell said he advises players to imagine eating the same exact meal in two hours. If they feel they can’t, then the portion is too big.

It’s a sound piece of advice than can be applied to anyone, not just professional athletes.

As MacMullan notes, Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle says he no longer judges players by their body types, because everyone processes foods differently. However, Roussell’s advice can be applied, regardless of the food. If the meal seems too heavy to eat twice in two hours, cut down on the portions.

