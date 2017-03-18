A nutritionist explains why juice cleanses don't work

Andy Bellatti is a registered nutritionist based in Las Vegas. He explains why juicing doesn’t work. Following is a transcript of the video.

What bothers me most about juicing is the idea that it somehow detoxifies or cleanses your body.That is not true. There are a lot of nutrients that you miss out on, for example, you’re not going to get a lot of iron. You’re not getting any protein. You’re barely getting things like calcium. You’re not getting any Omega 3 fatty acids.

When you juice a fruit or a vegetable, you completely get rid of all the fibre. Fibre has many health benefits. It helps to lower our blood pressure, it’s great for our heart health. Fibre helps to keep you feel full after you eat, and not to mention the fact that the average American is eating about 14 grams of fibre a day and the recommendation is 30.

The other issue with juicing, especially some of these juices that are more fruit-based, is that you’re getting rid of the fibre and a lot of the nutrition that is in the peel and the skin and you’re leaving behind all that concentrated sugar. People don’t understand that your body is constantly detoxing. The kidneys and liver are two organs that are in charge of detoxing the body. You don’t need to do anything else in terms of drinking any juice to help the body detox.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.