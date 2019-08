Andy Bellatti is a registered nutritionist based in Las Vegas. He says the recommended daily amount of sugar is no more than 40 grams, but what exactly does 40 grams of sugar actually look like? He explains an easy method you can use in order to understand how much sugar you’re consuming on a daily basis.

