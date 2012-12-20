Nutrition Group Wants Beyonce To Drop Her $50 Million Pepsi Deal [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



The centre for Science in the Public Interest wants Beyonce to turn her back on her $50 million deal with Pepsi because the sugary drink is associated with obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. And if she wants to keep her role as brand ambassador, the nutrition watchdog suggested she donates her proceeds to charity.

Video ads are coming to your Facebook news feed.

Here’s why tech marketers are mourning the loss of Gossip Girl.

Check out the winners of the Young Guns 2012.

Bart Ingram joined brand eCommerce and digital marketing company Acquity Group. He will oversee the Creative Disciplines for the Chicago Studio. He previously served as the head of creative and experience design for the Southeast region at Razorfish.

Quri, a retail measurement service, appointed Jeff Griffin as EVP of sales and business development. He was previously at HookLogic.

