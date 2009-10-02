Nutshell: Fed May Have Jumped Lehman Creditor Line; EU Antitrust Cops Go After BA And American

- The Federal Reserve and New York Fed have been paid in full — $46 million — for loans it made to Lehman; a court-appointed examiner in the bankruptcy matter is looking into whether the Feds jumped the line at the expense of other creditors. (WSJ)
- A CBS News “48 Hours” employee was arrested for attempting to extort $2 million from David Letterman; Letterman disclosed on his show last night that subject of the distortion attempt was that he has had sex with women who work on his show. (TV Newser)
- A Dallas judge ruled she has jurisdiction to preside over the divorce of a gay couple, even though same-sex couples cannot get married in Texas, nor are such marriages recognised if the couple marries legally in another state. The Texas attorney general immediately announced he would appeal the decision. (Reuters)
- The tough EU antitrust cops charged American Airlines, British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia with breaking antitrust rules with their practice of sharing trans-Atlantic routes. BA said the charges were no surprise and the airlines plan to vigorously defend their agreement. (AP)
