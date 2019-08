Pidapipo Gelateria in Melbourne, Australia, serves warm Nutella straight out of the tap. The hazelnut spread is scooped into homemade gelato or poured straight into a cone. It’s the perfect “cherry on top.”

Written by Eloise Kirn and produced by Stephen Parkhurst.

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.