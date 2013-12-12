This Map Shows How Many Countries Contribute To A Single Jar Of Nutella

Nutella has a huge global fanbase, but it turns out its ingredients come from everywhere as well.

The hazelnut spread is such a global product, in fact, that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development used it as a case study in their most recent report on global value chains.

250,000 tons of Nutella are sold in 75 countries each year. Though Ferrero International SA, the company that produces the spread, is based in Italy, they have nine global factories: five in Europe, one in Russia, one in North America, two in South America, and one in Australia.

What’s most amazing about the OECD report is just how many countries are suppliers of Nutella ingredients. The hazelnuts come from Turkey, cocoa from Nigeria, palm oil from Malaysia, sugar mainly from Brazil (but also from Europe) and the vanilla flavour from China.

Here’s a map that shows Nutella’s global presence. We first saw this map on Quartz.

