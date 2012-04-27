Nutella Is Going To Send Me $20 For Tricking Me Into Thinking It Was Health Food

This may be the easiest $20 I’ve ever made.



Nine minutes ago Zerohedge tweeted a link to Nutella’s $3 million settlement with people who thought the chocolate-hazelnut spread was health food.

I went over to the class action settlement website and learned that anyone who bought Nutella between January 1, 2008 and February 3, 2012 may be eligible for $4 reimbursement for up to 5 containers. All you have to do is fill out a 20-second electronic claim. As far as I can tell you don’t even need to provide receipts.

In fact I really did buy at least 5 containers of Nutella in the past four years.

What’s more, I was under the impression that the spread was at least sort of healthy. Just Wednesday night I was sitting at my kitchen table smearing Nutella on grapes and congratulating myself on a relatively healthy snack.

Nutella’s marketing material doesn’t make any false claims, but it associates the product with healthy living and does not mention that the product is as nutritious as a candy bar.

Transcript from The Consumerist:

[DOG BARKING, BOY YELLING]: mum! [mum]: Breakfast? In this house? In the morning, I can use all the help I can get. That’s why I love Nutella, a delicious hazelnut spread that’s perfect on multigrain toast and even whole wheat waffles. It’s a quick and easy way to give my family a breakfast they’ll want to eat. And Nutella is made with simple, quality ingredients like hazelnuts, skim milk, and a hint of cocoa. They love the taste, and I feel good that they’re ready to tackle the day. Nutella—breakfast never tasted this good.

