Surprise, Nutella is not as healthy as you might think

Nutella is an incredibly delicious “Hazelnut Spread,” but even though it contains nuts, it’s not exactly the most wholesome snack. More than half of the jar is straight up sugar.

We initially learned about Nutella’s ingredients from this viral chart. We reached out to Ferrero, the company that makes Nutella, to confirm. Here was its full, official response:

“We don’t disclose the full proportions of the ingredients in Nutella as our recipe is unique and we wish to safeguard this. The product’s label provides simple and clear nutritional information per 15g portion, or one heaped teaspoon, as well as per 100g. The ingredients are also listed on the Nutella website.”

“One of Ferrero’s core nutritional beliefs is that small portion sizes help people to enjoy their favourite foods in moderation. The labelling on our products enables consumers to make informed choices and helps ensure that Nutella can be enjoyed as part of a balanced and varied diet.”

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.