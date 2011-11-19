Germany Tells Italy: No, Nutella Isn't Healthy

Photo: MacGeekGirl via Flickr

A German court has ordered Italian chocolate manufacturer, Ferrero, to change the labels on its popular chocolate product Nutella which indicate that it’s healthier than it actually is. The Local reports that the product’s nutritional value labels indicate the amount of fat and sugar in a 15-gram serving. However, the amount of vitamins and minerals said to be contained in the spread corresponds to a 100-gram serving. That’s a quarter of a jar.



So, in order to get those important nutrients, you’ll have to also consume almost half of your daily fat intake.

According to reports in Die Welt, Frankfurt’s Court of Appeals has ordered the company to change its labels, threatening a fine of €250,000 ($338,000) for every future violation. Ferrero will appeal the decision, saying there is nothing wrong with its current labels, but it will also change Nutella’s packaging in the meantime.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.