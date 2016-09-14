Nutanix, last valued at $2 billion, just indicated its stalled IPO might soon be back on

YouTube/Nutanix Nutanix CEO Dheeraj Pandey

Nutanix, the $2 billion infrastructure company, has updated its regulatory filing on Monday, hinting that its stalled IPO could be back on track.

The company first filed to go public in December 2015 but has still not pulled the trigger. Instead, it took a $75 million from its IPO banker Goldman Sachs in May, which caused some concerns around the company’s financials.

But from what we see in the latest filing, Nutanix is showing strong growth across the board.

Its top-line revenue is still growing 84% year-over-year, its billings more than doubled, while losses are slowing. On top of that, its core business is generating real cash now.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of its most important numbers:

– Full year revenue (ended July 2016): $444.9 million, up 84% year-over-year – Billings: $637 million, up 106% year-over-year – Operating loss: $165 million, up 40% year-over-year (but slowing from 2015’s 51% growth) – Net loss: $168.5 million (Nutanix has never been profitable) – Operating cash flow: $3.6 million (turned operating cash flow positive for the first time this year)

Nutanix is best-know for its computer storage technology called “hyperconverged,” which makes it easier and cheaper for companies to run their servers. Since its founding in 2009, Nutanix has raised $318 million so far.

Nutanix is one of the handful of companies waiting to go public in a year that’s turning out to be one of the slowest tech IPO markets ever. Only 5 tech companies have gone public this year. It’s unclear when exactly Nutanix will go public, but it’s unusual for a company to hold off in its offering for nearly a year after filing the initial prospectus.

Nutanix’s representative declined to comment on this article.

