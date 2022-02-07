VIDEO: Health workers are risking their lives to vaccinate remote villages in Kashmir

- Nurses hike through snowy mountains to vaccinate remote villages in Jammu and Kashmir.
- They face extreme conditions and the threat of wild animals as they traverse forests.
- We followed a group of nurses as they went door to door administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Government health workers in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir have been trekking through snow, going door to door to vaccinate against COVID-19.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
A judge in Canada has barred an unvaccinated man from seeing his 3 kids in person after deeming him a health risk to his immunocompromised daughter