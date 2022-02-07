Search

VIDEO: Health workers are risking their lives to vaccinate remote villages in Kashmir

Havovi Cooper,Bhat Burhan
  • Nurses hike through snowy mountains to vaccinate remote villages in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • They face extreme conditions and the threat of wild animals as they traverse forests.
  • We followed a group of nurses as they went door to door administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Government health workers in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir have been trekking through snow, going door to door to vaccinate against COVID-19.

