Nurses have died more often from COVID-19 than other healthcare workers during the pandemic, a preliminary study finds

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images Nurses and healthcare workers attend a Black Lives Matter rally in front of Bellevue Hospital on June 4, 2020, in New York City.

Kaiser Health News and the Guardian are reporting on the 1,079 healthcare workers who have died so far from COVID-19. The organisations have profiled 177 deaths to find demographic trends among those died.

Nurses comprised 68 of the 177 confirmed deaths, the KHN and Guardian analysis found, double the number of the next-highest confirmed death number among healthcare workers.

Nurses had previously told Business Insider they worried they’d be more susceptible to the disease because they spend more time at patient bedsides than doctors.

More nurses have died of the coronavirus more than any other healthcare worker, a preliminary analysis of 177 confirmed deaths finds.

Kaiser Health News and the Guardian have partnered to profile and analyse the deaths of 1,079 healthcare workers in the US, confirming 177 deaths to date. The organisations are profiling each death by consulting the victim’s family and medical examiners to identify trends among the healthcare workers.

KHN and the Guardian have confirmed that 68 of those deaths were nurses. The number is more than 50% higher than the next highest category, “hospital support,” which KHN describes as home health aides, occupational therapy assistants, and medical transcriptionists.

Of the confirmed healthcare workers, 21 doctors have died of coronavirus so far.

Nurses had previously told Business Insider they worried they’d be the first to contract the virus, as nurses spend more time at patient bedsides than all other healthcare workers. Plus, from early in the pandemic, nurses suffered from a nationwide shortage of protective equipment like masks and gowns, leading to some workers wearing plastic trash bags and reusing disposable masks for weeks.

KHN and the Guardian also found that people of colour and immigrants of all races have died disproportionately from the virus. A majority of the confirmed workers identified as people of colour, and one-third were born outside of the US.

People of colour as a whole – including Black, Latino, Native, and Asian Americans – have died of COVID-19 at greater percentages than white people. The Marshall Project reported that people of colour made up 52% of “excess deaths,” or of coronavirus and causes related to the virus, through July 2020, despite comprising 40% of the US population.

The Guardian and KHN’s project is ongoing, and will be updated on their website.

