A Florida nurse was reportedly fired after posting photos of a NICU baby with a birth defect on her Instagram

A Florida nurse was terminated after posting photos of a baby born with a birth defect on her Instagram. JazzIRT/Getty Images

A neonatal intensive care nurse was fired from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, local media first reported.

The nurse reportedly shared two photos of a NICU baby with gastroschisis on her Instagram account.

Gastroschisis is a birth defect of the abdominal wall in which intestines are found outside the body, according to the CDC.

A Florida nurse was terminated after posting two photos of a baby born with a birth defect on her social media, local media outlets reported.

According to WSVN, neonatal intensive care nurse Sierra Samuels was fired from the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, following a weeks-long investigation. Hospital officials said Samuels shared the photographs to her Instagram account, violating the patient’s privacy.

WFOR reported that one photo was captioned, “My night was going great then boom!” and included a picture of the child in the NICU. A second caption reportedly read: “Your intestines ‘posed to be inside not outside baby.”

The photo reportedly included the hashtag “gastroschisis.”

Gastroschisis is a birth defect of the abdominal wall, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC wrote that a “baby’s intestines are found outside of the baby’s body, exiting through a hole beside the belly button.”

The Jackson Memorial Hospital did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Saturday. Insider was unable to reach Samuels for comment.

In a statement to WFOR, the Jackson Health System said that all employees undergo privacy policy training regularly, and potential breaches are taken seriously.

“Employees who violate these privacy rules, despite being educated, are subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement read.